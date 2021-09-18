Neo Price Hits $48.81 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Neo has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $284.95 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48.81 or 0.00102105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00070711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00119301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

