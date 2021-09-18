NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NeoWorld Cash has a market capitalization of $545,328.40 and $7,164.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00134466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Profile

NASH is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

