NEST Protocol Price Hits $0.0188 (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.72 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

