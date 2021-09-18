Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 35.4% in August

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

NTOIY stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $39.42.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.