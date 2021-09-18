Nestree Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $514,650.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,999.87 or 1.00047863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00081862 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00066298 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001137 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002114 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

