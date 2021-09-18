NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.25. NetApp reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $90.01. 2,367,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,026. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.68. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

