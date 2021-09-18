Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.16

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.16 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 85.40 ($1.12). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.09), with a volume of 104,655 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Netcall from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Netcall alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The firm has a market cap of £124.43 million and a P/E ratio of 69.58.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.