NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.22 Million

Brokerages predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post sales of $294.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.19 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $378.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $62,636.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,472.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $29,927.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,467 shares of company stock worth $3,874,081 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,369,000 after acquiring an additional 473,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after buying an additional 169,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

