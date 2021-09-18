Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.92

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $5.00. Netlist shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 547,414 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Netlist had a return on equity of 202.56% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

