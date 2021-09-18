NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NTST stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $966.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2,442.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at $32,285,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,639,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 208,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

