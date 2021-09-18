Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Declares $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Saturday, September 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP opened at $3.03 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,986.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

