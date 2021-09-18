NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Down 40.8% in August

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the August 15th total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRBO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 52,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $94.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.