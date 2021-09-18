Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002068 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $527.22 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 532,548,928 coins and its circulating supply is 532,548,345 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

