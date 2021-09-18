Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in August

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,429,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NEVDF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

