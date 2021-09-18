New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.90 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEN. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter.

NEN stock remained flat at $$59.79 during trading on Friday. 280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

