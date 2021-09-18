New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 365,780 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.17% of New Gold worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in New Gold by 125.3% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 743,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 413,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in New Gold by 191.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 142,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

NGD stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

