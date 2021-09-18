New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Up 72.6% in August

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,360,000 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the August 15th total of 65,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 116.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 257.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 289,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 208,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,466,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDU. Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

