Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Trading Up 0.2%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCAUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Newcore Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newcore Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46.

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

