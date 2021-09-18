Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 202,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,339,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

