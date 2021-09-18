Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

