Newton (NEW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.19 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and $1.33 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

