Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NXEN opened at $0.09 on Friday. Nexien BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile

Nexien BioPharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of Food and Drug Administration-compliant cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders and medical conditions. It also invests in companies with technologies or medications focused on cannabinoid-based research.

