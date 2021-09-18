NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.20

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,459.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.50 or 0.01303141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00495019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.00357146 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001465 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00016069 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

