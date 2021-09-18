NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7,913.38

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,913.38 ($103.39) and traded as high as GBX 8,202 ($107.16). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,122 ($106.11), with a volume of 656,825 shares trading hands.

NXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,114.29 ($106.01).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,913.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,941.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 36.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, with a total value of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

About NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

