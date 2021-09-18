NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Down 40.6% in August

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.5 days.

NXGPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NXGPF remained flat at $$106.21 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. NEXT has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

