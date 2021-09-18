Nexters (GDEV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of GDEV stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Nexters has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

About Nexters

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

