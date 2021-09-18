NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

NFYEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NFYEF opened at $23.35 on Friday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

