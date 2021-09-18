NFT Index (NFTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.85 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $4,674.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $1,278.68 or 0.02663374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00131198 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047165 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

