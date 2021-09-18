NFT Index (NFTI) Price Reaches $1,318.36

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. NFT Index has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $23,262.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $1,318.36 or 0.02712579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00135784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00046786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.14 or 0.00753346 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

