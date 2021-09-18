NFT Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $74,190.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00133514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00046667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

