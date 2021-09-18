NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,549.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $2,549.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $3,943.11 or 0.08238113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00130823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046736 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 277 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

