Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.53

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.53 and traded as high as $31.31. Nidec shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 100,086 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Nidec alerts:

The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.