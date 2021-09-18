Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and $130,650.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00058737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00131671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

