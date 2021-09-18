NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $213.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NKE. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $156.42. 7,947,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.57 and its 200 day moving average is $146.92. NIKE has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $247.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 181,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.