Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 1,151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 263.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NISTF traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678. Nippon Steel has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

