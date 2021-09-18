NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 74.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 25,658 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NiSource by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 21.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NYSE NI opened at $24.03 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

