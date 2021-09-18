NIX Price Tops $0.0224 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $58,974.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NIX has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

