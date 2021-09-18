Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.45% of Nkarta worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter worth $84,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4,082.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Nkarta news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,140 shares of company stock worth $937,911 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.