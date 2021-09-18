NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,678,591 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 7.84% of NN worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 332.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 610,702 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of NN by 16.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 598,449 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NN by 59.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 289,895 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NN by 54.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 700,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 245,965 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NN by 346.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Jeri J. Harman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,106.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.28. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NN Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

