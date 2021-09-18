Noir One Day Volume Tops $259.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $137,654.53 and $259.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00142054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.21 or 0.00511739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019038 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00042677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,519,459 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

