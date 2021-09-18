Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

