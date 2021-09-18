Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in August

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 427.0 days.
Shares of NKRKF stock remained flat at $$40.35 during trading hours on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
