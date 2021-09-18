Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in August

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 427.0 days.

Shares of NKRKF stock remained flat at $$40.35 during trading hours on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

