Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $245.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

