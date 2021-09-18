Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nortech Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nortech Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

NSYS stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.45. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.