North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NOA stock opened at C$18.80 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total value of C$103,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,532 shares in the company, valued at C$41,868,535.80. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Insiders sold a total of 112,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,894 in the last quarter.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

