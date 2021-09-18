North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,629,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NBRI stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. North Bay Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About North Bay Resources
See Also: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.