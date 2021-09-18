Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 24,335,845 shares trading hands.

NAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (up from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $258.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,636 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,868 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.