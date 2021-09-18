Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Up 62.5% in August

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NGC opened at $9.73 on Friday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.