Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Up 62.5% in August

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NGC opened at $9.73 on Friday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.
About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.