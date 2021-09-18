Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.
Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.