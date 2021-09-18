Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.9488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

