Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.95

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.9488 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

